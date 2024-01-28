Sarnia man goes on rampage with a hammer

A man was arrested after going on a rampage with a hammer in Sarnia.

A 29-year-old man from Sarnia is facing charges.

Police were contacted after 911 calls were made regarding a man smashing a bus shelter.

Police say about 30 people were at the Transit hub when the incident took place.

The suspect was quickly located and taken into custody.

A separate incident took place about a block away on Afton Drive where the suspect followed an elderly woman to her vehicle.

Once she was inside the car, the man allegedly began banging on the vehicle with the hammer as she drove away.

Charges include mischief and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Arrest made in incident involving a male suspect wielding a hammer and causing extensive property damage. ^jc



Media Release:⬇️⬇️https://t.co/8gUdf4GfWS pic.twitter.com/XgslyFtHLT