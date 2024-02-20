iHeartRadio

Sarnia man stabbed in back, arrest warrant issued for 18-year-old suspect


Sarnia, Ont. police are seen at a home on Exmouth Street on Feb. 19, 2024 after a 37-year-old man was stabbed. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

A 37-year-old Sarnia man suffered non-life threatening injuries after a stabbing early Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to an Exmouth Street home just after midnight.

According to Sarnia police, the victim asked a group of teenagers and an adult to leave his home, and was then stabbed twice in the back.

The victim remains in hospital in stable condition.

An arrest warrant has been issued for an 18-year-old man.

Police said all parties involved in the incident are known to each other. 

