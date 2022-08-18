iHeartRadio

Sarnia mayor seeking another term

Mayor Mike Bradley speaks in Sarnia, Ont. on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (Sean Irvine / CTV News London)

Thirty-four years on the job and Sarnia mayor Mike Bradley is looking for more.

Bradley is officially running again for the city's top job.

He was first elected in 1988 and hasn’t been defeated since. His only competitor at this time is Sarnia councillor Nathan Colquhoun.

Candidates have until Friday afternoon to file nomination papers.

