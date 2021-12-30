iHeartRadio

Sarnia, Ont. fire leaves townhouse damaged

A police cruiser sits outside a townhouse damaged in a fire in Sarnia, Ont. on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. (Bryan Bicknell / CTV News)

Fire crews responded to a structure fire on Colborne Road in Sarnia early Thursday.

Police were asking people to avoid Colborne between the Highway 402 overpass and Michigan Avenue as emergency crews worked at the scene.

There is no word on any injuries or an estimate of the extent of the damage.

FYI: Avoid the area due to a structure fire. https://t.co/7NcewINX46

— Sarnia Fire Rescue (@SarniaFire) December 30, 2021
12