Sarnia, Ont. hoping to be exempted from Bill 60, controversial new health care act

In what could become a first, the city of Sarnia is hoping to opt out of Bill 60, the province’s new health care act.

That’s the new law that will allow some surgeries and other procedures to be performed at private health clinics under OHIP.

City council has unanimously passed a motion directing staff to let the province know that it wants to keep surgeries and diagnostic procedures at Bluewater Health, the Sarnia and Petrolia hospitals.

Coun. George Vandenberg said council doesn’t want to put unnecessary burden on patients who feel they have to travel long distances for quicker access to care.

“We got a state-of-the-art facility, we got a helicopter pad, we got everything here,” said Vandenberg. “So why do we have to go elsewhere to get surgical procedures done?”

Parent James Foubister was going for a walk with his daughter Ashley, who is disabled, around the Bluewater Health Sarnia campus on Thursday, and said he’s happy with the care they receive at the hospital, and wouldn’t want it any other way.

“There could be some advantages, but when you already have a system that you’re comfortable with, and understand, and know… I mean as her father and main caregiver I would prefer that it stays the way it is,” he explained.

Meanwhile, hospital visitor Kathy Doyle said she does see some value in the province’s new health care direction.

“The ones that can do it help alleviate the system a bit and the pressures that are on it,” she said.

“Sarnia Lambton PC MPP Bob Bailey was not available for an interview Thursday, but he did send CTV News London a statement. It doesn’t actually address city council’s request to the province, however it does read, in part, “Ontarians will always access insured services at community surgical and diagnostic centres with their OHIP card and never their credit card.”

Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley said at the very least, the city is hoping for some clarity from the province on the new direction in health care.

“What are your rules on this? How far do people have to travel to get these other services? We need to know that, whether you’re in Sarnia or Kapuskasing, we need to know that. So that’s what the letter’s all about,” he said.