Sarnia, Ont. house fire deemed suspicous

An early Monday morning house fire in Sarnia, Ont. is now being called 'suspicious in nature,' according to police.

Just after 2 a.m., emergency crews were called to a home in the 200 block of London Road for a house fire.

Police say two occupants of the home and three pets were able to make it out safely and majority of the damage from the fire was contained to the outside of the house.

The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to call 519-344-8861 and speak with an investigator.

London Road between Mitton Street and Mackenzie Street was closed for several hours but has since reopened.