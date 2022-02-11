Sarnia, Ont. man charged after alleged unprovoked restaurant attack
CTV News London Assignment Editor
Matt Thompson
A 36-year-old Sarnia, Ont. man has been charged with assault causing bodily harm after he allegedly attacked another man at a city restaurant unprovoked.
Police were called to the establishment around 1:50 p.m. Thursday in the Colborne Road and Capel Street area.
A witness told police that a customer was waiting at the counter for a food order when another man walked in the restaurant and started hitting the victim several times unprovoked. Police say the two men were not known to each other.
The alleged aggressor stopped and walked out of the restaurant.
EMS attendants checked out the victim but wasn't taken to hospital.
The accused remains in custody pending a bail hearing.
-
Flowers shops bustling ahead of Valentine's DayIt's the calm before the storm at Wild Lotus Floral Design in Barrie, with the countdown on to one of its biggest days of the year.
-
Second beluga transferred from Marineland to U.S aquarium diesAn aquarium in Connecticut has announced that a beluga originally transferred from Marineland in Niagara Falls, Ont. has died.
-
Halifax police brace for disruptions from planned trucker protest SaturdayPolice are appealing for the public's patience as they brace for a 'freedom convoy' scheduled to hit downtown Halifax on Saturday.
-
Second man charged in Prince Albert homicideA second man has been charged in a Prince Albert homicide.
-
A 100-year-old temperature record fell in B.C. on ThursdaySeveral communities in the B.C. Interior saw record-high temperatures on Thursday, in most cases breaking previous records by multiple degrees Celsius.
-
Alberta union takes fight over Kenney's Bill 1 to the Supreme CourtThe Kenney government's Bill 1, better known as the Critical Infrastructure Defence Act, violates Albertans' rights to protest on public property, says one of the province's largest labour unions, and that's why it is forging ahead with a legal challenge.
-
-
Video series hopes to ignite girls' passion for scienceA University of Guelph physics professor is hoping to get more girls hooked on science on the International Day of Women and Girls in Science.
-
Driver killed Friday in collision near Haliburton, Ont.One person was killed in a two-vehicle collision Friday just after noon on Highway 35 in the Township of Algonquin Highlands.