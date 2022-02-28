Sarnia, Ont. man charged after alleged weekend machete attack

A 20-year-old Sarnia, Ont. man has been charged with assault with a weapon following an alleged attack involving a machete.

Police say the accused went to a home in the 100 block of Brock Street North shortly after 10 p.m. Friday and was refused entry.

According to police, a fight ensued and the suspect pulled out a machete-like weapon from his clothing and struck the victim several times.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and went to the hospital. Police located the suspect around 1:45 a.m. and was arrested without incident.

The accused will appear in a Sarnia court on March 22.