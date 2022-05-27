Sarnia, Ont. man convicted of murder sentenced to life in prison

A Sarnia man convicted of murder last January has been sentenced to life in prison with no eligibility of parole for 15 years.

Joseph Dicarlo, 46, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of second degree murder in the death of his fiancé Natalie Bartlett on Jan 14, 2021.

Dicarlo shot Bartlett eight times at point blank range.

He read a brief statement in court today following victim impact statements and said Natalie did not deserve to die and apologized to her family.