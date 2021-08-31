Sarnia, Ont. man facing charges for alleged robbery

Sarnia police have laid charges against a 36-year-old man for one count of robbery and two counts of disguise with intent, Monday.

Constable Giovanni Sottosanti tells CTV News, that the man allegedly first entered the Bank of Montreal at Lambton Mall, in disguise, Monday afternoon.

According to police, the man handed over a note to the teller demanding money but soon fled the bank without any cash.

Officers from the Sarnia Police Service immediately swarmed the area and after speaking with witnesses were able to get a description of the suspect and the suspect vehicle.

Officers continued to patrol the area in an attempt to locate the suspect and also made their way to other local banking institution.

Police say at approx. 3 p.m. the same day, the suspect entered the Scotiabank located on Waterworks Road in Brights Grove, wearing the same disguise.

Police say the suspect passed a note to the bank teller advising to hand over money and that he allegedly had a firearm.

This time the suspect did receive money and left the area in the vehicle described earlier by witnesses.

Officers from multiple unites began to search the area and located the suspect in the area of Lewis Lane and Passingham Drive.

The suspect was on foot and attempting to hide from the police in backyards.

Officers say the suspect was dumping money out of his pockets and placing it into a blue bin at a residence and then continuing to run from police.

Officers were able to take the suspect into custody without incident.

No firearm was ever located or actually seen.

The 36-year-old Sarni Ont. man is now faces the following charges: