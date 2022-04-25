Sarnia, Ont. man travels to Ukraine to bring back refugees, help with humanitarian efforts

On April 2, Johnathan Verroen from Sarnia, Ont. flew out of Toronto Pearson International Airport to Poland to help with humanitarian efforts and to help bring back Ukrainian refugees.

Verroen is planning to reach Lviv, Ukraine by train on Tuesday to meet with refugees.

“I was sitting there not knowing what to do with my life and watching everything happening here — I just felt a calling,” he said.

He told CTV News that he didn't have a plan when he left Ontario, he just knew that he wanted to help in some way.

Verroen met Anna Crobbie not long after he arrived.

Crobbie, a nurse from Edmonton felt the need to assist Ukrainians who have fled their country in search of safety. She previously helped after Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans in 2005.

“This is the chance to make a difference in someone's life that’s going to impact not just them, but their family,” Crobbie said.

Her original plan was to offer medical support overseas, but after arriving she realized there was enough medical staff where she was and that she could offer her help at a refugee centre.

Crobbie said they are seeing people from different parts of Ukraine come to them for help.

“There are people who have seen their family members die in front of their eyes and older people who don't know where their kids are,” she said.

Once they arrive in Lviv on Tuesday they plan to set up a desk for Canadian refugees to apply for a visa — a process which is taking up to seven weeks, according to Verroen.

“It’s all about getting them the information they need,” he said.

The two are also trying to raise funds for commercial flights in order to get Ukrainian refugees to Canada. The price of one ticket is equivalent to approximately three months’ salary for a Ukrainian.

According to Crobbie, people have said that they using their life savings to stay in Poland.

“Our government has to step up and get these people to safety,” Verroen said.

Verroen and Crobbie are confident that they will see a chartered plane in the next few weeks, which they have been told can fit about 200 people.

Ukrainian officials say the Russian military has unleashed strikes in Lviv, including strikes on the country’s railways. This has led to several delays in passenger trains.

“We know that when we get to the train station we have to get out of there right away because it is a target,” said Crobbie.

Verroen met a Ukrainian woman named Julie on a train who offered them a place to stay. He said, “She was crying and said there were delays because there were five attacks on train stations when she was coming back from Easter in Lviv. They had to shelter in place.”

During his time in Krakow, Poland, Verroen has helped other volunteers prepare and deliver food for refugees. While making connections, he has been volunteering in the Polish border towns of Medyka and Przemsyl.

Verroen told CTV News that with help from a refugee centre, many volunteers have been gathering supplies for refugee families, including clothes, toiletries, food and children’s toys.