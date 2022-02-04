Sarnia, Ont. pair assault man after allegedly stealing his cell phone
CTV News London Assignment Editor
Matt Thompson
Two Sarnia, Ont. residents have been charged with assault with a weapon and robbery after they allegedly stole an acquaintance's cell phone.
Police say around 2:20 p.m. Thursday, a man and a woman visited the alleged victim's home and took a cell phone.
When they were confronted about it, the man was sucker-punched and struck with a baseball bat. The victim didn't receive any significant injuries.
Police were called and located the suspects nearby and were arrested without incident.
The accused remain in custody for a bail hearing.
-
-
Heart and Stroke Foundation raising awareness for heart health monitoringWith February being ‘heart month’, the Heart and Stroke Foundation, as well as local pharmacists, are using the opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of monitoring your heart health.
-
Parking ban over Friday night, first-time residential blading endeavour a success: cityAs crews cleared snow from the last of Edmonton's neighbourhoods on Friday, the man in charge of such operations declared the city's first-ever residential parking ban a success.
-
'Dying before they even get to the hospital': Study examines migrant farm worker deaths during pandemicMigrant workers in Ontario faced significant gaps in access to medical care during the pandemic, which led to a number of preventable deaths.
-
Tow truck companies rejecting Ottawa police request for help: sourceLocal towing companies are rejecting Ottawa police requests for help towing ‘Freedom Convoy’ trucks out of the downtown core, according to a senior police source.
-
770 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths reported in Sask.Saskatchewan reported 770 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday along with four more deaths, as the province prepares to shift to weekly updates next week.
-
Man in 30s among 2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Waterloo Region on FridayWaterloo Region health officials reported the COVID-19 related deaths of a man in his 30s and a man in his 60s on Friday.
-
'Kind of like Santa is coming': ice dragon boat draws attention on Winnipeg’s river trailThe Nestaweya River Trail in Winnipeg welcomes visitors of all kinds, but recently, people have had to rub their eyes to confirm they are not seeing things when a dragon-headed boat comes at them down the trail.
-
Homicide unit investigating after woman's body found; police asking public for informationWinnipeg police are looking for information after a woman was found dead Wednesday afternoon.