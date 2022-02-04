Sarnia, Ont. pair assault man after allegedly stealing his cell phone

Two Sarnia, Ont. residents have been charged with assault with a weapon and robbery after they allegedly stole an acquaintance's cell phone.

Police say around 2:20 p.m. Thursday, a man and a woman visited the alleged victim's home and took a cell phone.

When they were confronted about it, the man was sucker-punched and struck with a baseball bat. The victim didn't receive any significant injuries.

Police were called and located the suspects nearby and were arrested without incident.

The accused remain in custody for a bail hearing.