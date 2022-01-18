Sarnia, Ont. police arrest 3, searching for fourth suspect wanted in alleged violent robbery

Sarnia, Ont. police have arrested three suspects and are searching for a fourth following a robbery earlier this month involving a handgun.

Police say on Jan. 6, a 37-year-old man was invited into a home in the 700 block of Roger St. by two acquaintances.

Once inside, the alleged victim was confronted by two other men.

According to police, the victim was assaulted and forcibly confined to the basement of the home and had a gun pointed at him.

Some items were taken and the victim was eventually allowed to leave the home uninjured.

Police have arrested and charged three individuals but a fourth remains at large.

Joshua Allen Spero, 36, of Sarnia, is wanted for one count of forcible confinement, and one count of robbery with violence.

Contact Sarnia police if you have any information.