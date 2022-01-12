iHeartRadio

Sarnia, Ont., police chief announces retirement date

Chief Norm Hansen of the Sarnia Police Service. (CTV News file photo)

Sarnia's police chief is preparing to call it a career.

In a release issued Wednesday morning, the Sarnia Police Services Board announced that chief Norm Hansen is resigning.

Hansen has been with the service for 37 years — 13 in senior management and the last four as chief.

His final day will be June 1.

