Sarnia, Ont. police locate missing 17-year-old girl

image.jpg

Police in Sarnia, Ont. have located a missing teenage girl.

Jacqueline Guenthier, 17, was last seen Aug. 13 around 6 p.m. on Kathleen Avenue.

Early Wednesday morning, police announced that she is no longer missing and is safe and sound.

