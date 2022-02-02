Sarnia, Ont. police looking for suspect and vehicle involved in alleged hit-and-run crash

Sarnia, Ont. police are searching for a suspect and a vehicle involved in an alleged hit-and-run collision.

Police say it took place Jan. 27, in the area of London Road and Christina Street, involving a dark grey or black Ford F-150.

The truck has a metal rack along the exterior of the back window.

Police are also searching for a suspect described as short and small in stature.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-344-8861, extension 6203, or Sarnia-Lambton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.