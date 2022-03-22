Sarnia, Ont. police looking to identify suspects after park vandalized

Damage is said to be extensive after vandals spray-painted a Sarnia, Ont. park.

Numerous graffiti tags have appeared over the last several days at the Youth Cox Centre in Tecumseh Park.

The two most prevalent tags are “SMRT” and “AOF KREW” and police want to identify those responsible.

Municipal staff members will be working to clean it up as soon as possible.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-344-8861, extension 212.