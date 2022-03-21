iHeartRadio

Sarnia, Ont. police seize $25k in cocaine and cash during raid

Cocaine and cash seized by Sarnia, Ont. police on March 19, 2022. (Sarnia Police Service)

Two people from the Greater Toronto Area are facing drug trafficking charges after a bust by Sarnia police over the weekend.

Police executed a search warrant at an address and some vehicles on Arnold Street in Wallaceburg around 5:10 a.m. Saturday.

Two suspects were arrested without incident.

Police seized close to $15,000 in cocaine, almost $10,000 in cash and $200 in fentanyl.

A 23-year-old Toronto man and a 21-year-old Ajax man will appear in court April 13.

12