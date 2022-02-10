Sarnia, Ont. police seize drugs, weapons during raid

A 44-year-old Sarnia, Ont. resident is facing numerous charges after police executed a search warrant Wednesday.

Officers conducted the raid around 9:30 p.m. at a home in the 100 block of Mayfair Drive.

Police located the suspect along with four other people inside the residence.

Among the items seized were fentanyl, methamphetamine, a taser, expandable baton along with over $8300 in cash. The value of the drugs is over $3000.

The accused is charged with two counts pf possession for the purpose of trafficking, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and unauthorized possession of a weapon.

Two of the people inside were released unconditionally while the other two were arrested for outstanding warrants.

The accused remains in custody pending a bail hearing.