Sarnia, Ont. police take down suspect following pair of robberies

A 27-year-old Sarnia man remains in custody following an alleged mini crime spree.

Police say on Friday the accused entered a store in the area of Christina Street and Derby Lane and took some clothes and food.

He then jumped onto the counter and grabbed money out of the register. Police say a clerk suffered minor injuries after she tried to intervene as the suspect pushed and kicked her.

The suspect made his way out of the store and to a nearby apartment building, damaging one of the doors as he unsuccessfully tried to gain entry.

Police say the suspect then entered a delivery truck, pulled out a sharp object and robbed the driver of his wallet.

Officers arrived and a foot chase ensued. Police eventually had to use a conductive energy weapon to subdue him.

The accused has been charged with nine offences, including robbery with a weapon. He will appear in bail court Monday.