Sarnia, Ont. woman charged after homeowner allegedly attacked

A 30-year-old Sarnia, Ont. woman has been charged after she allegedly threatened some people with a needle.

Police say late Friday afternoon, a woman stole a Canadian flag from a porch in the Devine and Queen Street area.

The homeowner and a family member confronted the suspect who then ran at them while holding a needle in her hand and swinging it around. Police say the accused also began throwing rocks at the pair, striking them. No one was hurt.

The suspect wandered into another person's backyard and then threw a cup of coffee at them.

The woman was arrested and is charged with three counts of assault with a weapon and theft under $5000. She was remanded into custody pending a bail hearing.