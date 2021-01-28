Sarnia police have arrested one suspect in relation to the city’s latest homicide and are on the lookout for a second suspect.

Tuesday afternoon police were called to an address on Devine Street to check the welfare of a resident.

When they arrived they found the body of Allen Schairer, 62, and opened a homicide investigation.

Through an investigation officers identified two suspects, the first of which was arrested without incident Wednesday evening.

Police have not released that suspect’s name as of 6 a.m. Thursday morning.

The second suspect, Noah Elijah Brown, 28, remains on the loose.

Brown is wanted for first degree murder in Schairer’s death.

Brown is described as being approximately 6 feet tall, weighing 155 pounds, slim build, and blue eyes.

The public is advised not to approach Brown as he is considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any knowledge of Noah Brown’s current location or any information that may assist in locating Noah Brown, they are please asked to contact the Sarnia Police Service at 519-344-8861, extension 0.

News of the arrest comes at time of heightened tension in the City following a series of murders in under three weeks.

While the number of murders has been unusual, there is no confirmation that any of the four murders are related.

The first two have both been deemed isolated incidents and arrests have been made.

Police are continuing to work to identify possible suspects in the murder of Sue Elin Lumsden.