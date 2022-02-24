Sarnia police continue to investigate Kathleen Avenue shooting

Sarnia police continue to investigate a shooting that took place on Kathleen Avenue Wednesday night.

Police say officers responded to the area of Kathleen and Walnut Avenues in regard to a weapons call just before midnight.

Officers initially received mixed information regarding the suspect vehicle that was later determined to be a black Ford Focus with two occupants.

Police say the vehicle was parked and considered suspicious by the victim who believed the occupants were watching him and his family.

The vehicle drove away when the victim went to approach it. It returned to the area a short time later.

The victim decided to follow the vehicle in his own truck and while doing so, police say it was alleged a suspect shined a laser pointer at the truck.

The suspect in the passenger seat then allegedly fired four to five shots toward the victim’s truck when they reached the dead end on Kathleen Ave.

The victim retaliated by ramming the suspect vehicle with his truck, police say. He tried to keep following the suspects but lost the vehicle on Indian Road.

There were no injuries reported and the victim’s vehicle sustained only minor damage.

The suspect vehicle is described as a black Ford Focus hatchback with noticeable damage to the passenger side.

The driver is described as a white man, clean shaven, 18-20 years-old with shaggy hair and a toque. The passenger is described as a darker skinned male wearing a hoodie.

They are considered armed and dangerous and residents should not approach them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 519-344-8861 ext. 5300 or Sarnia-Lambton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).