Sarnia police experience sticker shock while updating fleet of vehicles

Anyone looking at purchasing a new vehicle has likely experienced some sticker shock.

It's a reality police departments across our region are facing, with a recent purchase by Sarnia police highlighting the additional cost pressures they are dealing with.

Members of the Sarnia Police Services Board were given the chance to check out the latest fleet addition on Thursday morning, a new Chevy Tahoe SUV.

"COVID delays, price increases have gone up dramatically,” said Manager of Planning and Policy for Sarnia Police Fleet Services Jason Dale. He added that purchasing and outfitting new vehicles has never been more challenging, “Just sourcing vehicles, we're having a real challenge.”

To give some idea of the volatility that police services are facing when it comes to purchasing new vehicles, the Dodge Charger line the service currently uses has been discontinued. It's no longer an option.

Introducing a new model also means buying new equipment to ensure it's properly outfitted; including updated technology, weapons and equipment storage compartments, and secure spaces for those in custody.

The new Chevy Tahoe was ordered two years ago, and is just now going into service. It carries a price tag of about $100,000.

Chief Derek Davis said the service reuses items where they can, but that’s not always possible.

He said inflated costs are being seen on every piece of equipment that goes into the vehicle, "The floating level, if you will, of technology and equipment required in a police vehicle in the past 10-20 years has changed dramatically.”

“We're seeing that in the cost of equipping a modern officer with items required in the field today," said Davis.

Davis pointed out that there are also opportunities to achieve savings on the occupational health and safety front, buy improving safety and work conditions for officers, "The technology is tools but our core asset is people. If we can improve their working conditions, make them more efficient and keep them healthy, that's our top priority."

As an example, new light systems can synchronize flash patterns between vehicles. That's designed to make calls that require a large number of police vehicles seem less chaotic, and less volatile.

Flash patterns can also be slowed for times when officers have a vehicle pulled over on the side of the road.

Dale said research has shown that slower flash pattern improves safety, "Drivers on the road are less likely to crash into a vehicle with its lights flashing with a slower flash pattern and this vehicle allows us to do that. Previous vehicles did not."

Sarnia police currently have a fleet of 16 patrol cars. Dale said the cars are on the road 24-7 and have a lifespan of about three years. With car technology changing rapidly, he expects more challenges with fleet replacement.