Sarnia police find handgun on the street
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Content Producer
Kristylee Varley
Sarnia police have seized a firearm after getting a call from a concerned citizen.
Around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, police say a person contact them from the area of Exmouth Street and Capel Street after finding what was believed to be a handgun.
When officers got there, they reported finding a handgun that was chambered and loaded with 22 caliber ammunition and contained an extended magazine to hold the ammunition.
The firearm was seized and an investigation is now underway to figure out where the gun came from.
Police are asking anyone with dashcam video or any surveillance video of the area of the northwest corner of Capel Street and Exmouth Street between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. on July 11 to call police.
