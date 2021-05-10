Sarnia police identify person killed in crash involving stolen vehicle

Sarnia police have identified the person killed in a crash involving a stolen vehicle last week.

Officers responded to the crash around 5 a.m. on London Line, just west of Blackwell Sideroad.

Police say the vehicle jumped a curb, then hit a light post before coming to rest.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was later pronounced dead in hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Michael David Simmons, 51, of Sarnia.

Police say the vehicle involved was reported stolen on May 2 in Sarnia.

The investigation continues.