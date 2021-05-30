Sarnia police investigate suspicious death

Sarnia police have launched a suspicious death investigation after finding an elderly person deceased inside their residence during a welfare check.

Police say around 1:30 p.m. Saturday officers attended a residence in the 700 block of Cardiff Drive to check on the occupant’s welfare.

Police say officers conducted a search and found an elderly person dead in the home.

The Cardiff Drive residence is currently being held by police as the cause of death is unknown. Police the investigation will be continued by the Criminal Investigation Branch and the Coroner’s Office of Ontario.

Pending a most mortem, the death has been classified as suspicious.

The person will not be identified until the identity of the body is confirmed, police say.

Police are asking anyone with information that could help the investigation to contact either Detective Sgt. Johann Lewis at 519-344-8861, extension 6200, or the Criminal Investigation’s Branch line at 519-344-8861, extension 5300. To anonymous you may also contact Sarnia Lambton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.