Sarnia police investigate triple stabbing involving youths

Police are investigating after three teenagers were stabbed in two separate incidents late Friday night in Sarnia, with two of the victims suffering “serious injuries.”

According to the Sarnia Police Service, at 11:01 p.m. on Friday members of the Community Response Division were called to the parking lot of a 7-11 located on Christina Street North for a report of an assault.

Upon arrival, police discovered a 16-year-old boy had been stabbed, suffering from serious injuries to his torso and arm. Police also located a 16-year-old girl who sustained a minor injury to her hand.

Both victims were transported to the emergency department of Bluewater Health for treatment.

Police said a suspect had reportedly fled the scene of the stabbings.

At 11:07 p.m., Sarnia police responded to a private residence for a report that a male had been stabbed. Upon arrival, police discovered a 17-year-old boy suffering from serious stab wounds to his torso.

The victim was also transported to the emergency department of Bluewater Health for treatment.

Both the 16 and 17-year-old boys were later transported to London Health Sciences Centre in London, Ont. due to their serious injuries, where they remain under care. The 16-year-old girl was treated and later released from Bluewater Health.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are investigating, and said more information will be released as it becomes available.

Police said all involved parties were known to each other.

Sarnia police ask anyone who witnessed the incident or who has video surveillance/dash cam footage of the incident to contact Det. Const. Engen – Criminal Investigations Division at (519) 344-8861 Ext. 6184 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).