Sarnia police investigating death

Police in Sarnia, Ont. are investigating a death that occurred Tuesday morning.

According to a release from the Sarnia Police Service, the police service’s Criminal Investigations Branch is investigating a death that occurred in the 200-block of Capel Street Tuesday morning.

Police said very little information is known at this time as the investigation is in its infancy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sarnia police at (519) 344-8861 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.