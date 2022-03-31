Sarnia police investigating following crash involving pedestrian

A collision involving a pedestrian shut down the intersection of Capel Street and Maxwell Street in Sarnia late Thursday morning.

Just after 11 a.m., a vehicle travelling southbound on Capel Street and struck a pedestrian. That person was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at 519-344-8861 ext. 6203.