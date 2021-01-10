Sarnia Police Service Criminal Investigation Branch are investigating a possible homicide in Sarnia, that took place on Saturday evening.

At approx. 5:30 p.m, Sarnia Police and Sarnia Lambton Paramedics responded to a man who had been injured and required medical attention at a residence in the 900 block of Confederation street.

Upon arrive, a male victim was transported to hospital and was later ponounced deceased, said Const. Giovanni Sottosanti.

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old, Luis Enrique Hernandez of Sarnia.

The Sarnia Police Service Criminal Investigation Branch are actively investigating this incident as a homicide, but say the incident appears to be an isolated event.

If anyone has any information related to the investigation they are asked to contact Detective Sgt. Johann Lewis at 519-344-8861, extension 6200, or the Criminal Investigation Branch Information Line at 519-344-8861, extension 5300.

If you wish to remain anonymous you are asked to call Sarnia Lambton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.