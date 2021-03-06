Police are looking for help in identifying a man who allegedly demanded items at gunpoint inside a gas station on the 100 block of Indian Road South, Saturday morning.

Just before 4 a.m., the suspect, who allegedly had a concealed handgun in a yellow shopping bag, entered the gas station and pointed the gun a store employee.

Cash, a significant amount of scratch-off lottery tickets and other items were taken from the scene.

If you have any information, the Sarnia Police Service asks you to contact Detective Sergeant, Kent Jamieson at (519) 344-8861, ext. 6221.