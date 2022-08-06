Sarnia police make largest seizure of fentanyl in service’s history

Two people are facing multiple charges after police allegedly seized 122.3g of pure fentanyl, the ‘largest seizure of the substance in Sarnia police history.’

Police say earlier this year, the Vice Unit started a drug investigation involving two suspects police believed to be trafficking large amounts of crystal meth, cocaine and fentanyl in the city.

Officers executed a warrant on a vehicle around 11:36 p.m. on Thursday and both suspects were in the parked car on Walnut Street.

Police say officers approached the vehicle and one of the accused tried to run away which led to a short pursuit and struggle with police.

The driver tried to flee the area with the vehicle and during the attempt struck an unmarked police cruiser.

Police say officers were able to arrest the driver before any more damage or injury could occur.

Police also executed a warrant at an address in the 400 block of Wellington Street to search for further evidence.

The Vice Unit seized the following:

122.3g of pure/uncut fentanyl which police say is drastically more potent than cut fentanyl.

0.55g of crystal meth

287g of cannabis

72.21g of cocaine

$7220.00 of Canadian cash

Police say the total street value of the drugs and currency seized is about $53,121.

Officers have charged 40-year-old Derrick Michael Peachey with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, one count of possession of a controlled substance, and one count of resisting arrest.

Toronto resident Hengli Hoang, 26, has been charged with one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking, one count of possession for the purpose of selling cannabis contrary to the Cannabis Act, one count of possession of property obtained by crime – over $5000, and one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Both have been held pending a bail hearing.