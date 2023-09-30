Sarnia police officer facing criminal charges and ‘internal disciplinary matters’ resigns

A suspended Sarnia police officer who pleaded guilty to four criminal offences, not related to his employment, has voluntarily resigned from the service.

A news release from the Sarnia Police Service (SPS) states Const. Jeremy Wilde resigned as of Friday, Sept. 29. He is no longer a police officer or employed by the SPS in any capacity.

“We acknowledge and understand that circumstances such as this are of serious concern to the public,” Chief Derek Davis said in the release. “Our hard working and professional members, who continue to serve our community every hour of every day, share these same concerns. Our organization remains committed to addressing disciplinary matters in an expedient and appropriate manner, within the permitted framework of the Police Services Act.”

According to the release, Wilde has been suspended with pay since Oct. 11, 2022 for “internal disciplinary matters not involving matters of the public.” During his suspension, SPS says Wilde was charged by Lambton OPP for several off duty criminal offences, not related to his employment as a police officer.

He was then placed under further suspension, with pay, and an internal SPS investigation into those matters was conducted as per the Police Services Act (PSA).

During Wilde’s suspension, a PSA hearing process was initiated. Police say the PSA requires that a hearing process occur before any penalty that may impact an officers employment. His first appearance was held on March 22, 2023. The process was then paused pending the outcome of the off-duty matters, police say.

Wilde pleaded guilty to four criminal offences on July 26, 2023 in the Ontario Court of Justice. These convictions resulted in further and immediate PSA investigative steps, police say.

The next scheduled hearing date was Sunday, Oct. 1, however, Wilde resigned before that date and all Police Service Act charges were stayed due to the fact he is no longer a police officer.

All PSA matters are unable to proceed.