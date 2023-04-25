iHeartRadio

Sarnia police respond to person with firearm call


(CTV News file photo)

Police in Sarnia are investigating a weapons complaint after a person was seen carrying a firearm.

Officers responded around 10 a.m. on Tuesday to the 100 block of Euphemia near Brock Street where the area was quickly cordoned off.

Within minutes, a man was found and arrested.

According to police, the matter is still under investigation.

