Sarnia police searching for fourth suspect after violent home invasion

Three men have been charged and a fourth remains outstanding after a violent home invasion earlier this week in Sarnia, Ont.

According to the Sarnia Police Service, on June 14 just after 9 p.m. police responded to a complaint of a break and enter that occurred in the 800-block of Devine Street. Police discovered that four men had broken into the residence and assaulted some of the occupants.

One of the resident’s was injured in the assault, and was transported to Bluewater Health by Lambton County EMS. The individual was treated for non-life threatening injuries and later released.

As a result of the investigation, three of the four alleged perpetrators were identified, and reasonable grounds were later established to arrest the three men.

Two 34-year-old men and one 33-year-old man, all of Sarnia, have been charged with the following offences:

Break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence

Robbery

Assault causing bodily harm

In addition, the 33-year-old man has also been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Sarnia police said this was a “targeted occurrence” and that all involved parties knew each other.

Police are still attempting to identify the fourth suspect, and are requesting the public’s assistance. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sarnia Police Service at 519-344-8861 Ext. 0 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).