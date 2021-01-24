Sarnia Police Service Criminal Investigations Branch is investigating a its third homicide in the past two weeks.

"Three in the first month of one year is not the norm," says Const. Giovanni Sotosanti of Sarnia Police Service (SPS).

On Saturday at approx. 6:20 p.m., officers along with Sarnia fire and Lambton paramedics responded to a residence in the 200 block of Essex street.

"Upon arrival officers located a deceased female in the residence," says Sotosanti.

That woman has now been identified as Sue Elin Lumsden, 66, of Sarnia.

"I've seen her a few times," says Shelley Nixon, a neighbour who was walking her dog.

"I always saw her and her dog on the porch. This is scary because it is too close to home right now."

.@SarniaPolice are on scene of the city’s 3rd homicide of 2021. Police are canvassing looking for info or video surveillance. Woman described by neighbours to be in her 40’s and very quiet was killed Saturday evening. Police still searching for suspect . pic.twitter.com/DRpQyFjeeN

Ali Al-Ithawi lives two doors down from Lumsden.

"She wasn't a talkative person and would rarely even say 'hi', says Al-Ithawi.

"She walks her dog, sits on her porch and mostly keeps to herself I think."

Police do not have a suspect and were seen canvassing the neighbourhood Sunday looking for information and video surveillance.

"I have front door camera, driveway camera and backyard camera," says Al-Ithawi.

"They (police) asked for camera videos, if we saw anything or we could help with anything.

I gave my camera videos and hope it helps. Otherwise I didn't see anything."

Sotosanti says they are still trying to determine why Lumsden was killed.

"We are taking every precaution and looking at every possible angle, so we don't want to leave any stone unturned until we find out what happened.

Both SPS and residents are concerned about the recent homicides. Police are suggesting residents lock their doors, leave lights on, and make sure outside sensors are working.

"This is sad and terrifying actually," says Al-Ithawi.

"When police come knocking on your door to tell you something happened next door, and that it's your neighbour its disturbing. It's hard when they don't have a suspect because it's a pretty scary situation."