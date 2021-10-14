Sarnia Police Services announces mandatory vaccine policy

Sarnia Police Service has announced a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for both civilian and sworn members.

A release from the service states, “As part of the Sarnia Police Service’s efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of its members and the public, the Service has implemented a Standing Order in relation to the Coronavirus Vaccination.”

Proof of vaccination will be required by the end of October and according to the release, if the individual fails to provide proof of vaccination, that person will be required to present a negative antigen test on a weekly basis at their own expense.

As part of the policy, if individuals fail comply with the Standing Order, they will be placed on administrative leave without pay until the requirements of the Standing Order are met.

In September, London Police Service implemented a two-phase vaccination disclosure and safe workplace procedure.