Sarnia Police Services announces mandatory vaccine policy
Sarnia Police Service has announced a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for both civilian and sworn members.
A release from the service states, “As part of the Sarnia Police Service’s efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of its members and the public, the Service has implemented a Standing Order in relation to the Coronavirus Vaccination.”
Proof of vaccination will be required by the end of October and according to the release, if the individual fails to provide proof of vaccination, that person will be required to present a negative antigen test on a weekly basis at their own expense.
As part of the policy, if individuals fail comply with the Standing Order, they will be placed on administrative leave without pay until the requirements of the Standing Order are met.
In September, London Police Service implemented a two-phase vaccination disclosure and safe workplace procedure.
-
'Unsanctioned' homecoming street party discouraged by Windsor policeWindsor police say they are aware of an “unsanctioned” homecoming street party this weekend and are discouraging students from attending.
-
Hamilton police arrest six teens in connection with two fatal shootings, over 90 charges laidHamilton Police Service (HPS) has arrested multiple individuals in connection with two daylight brazen shootings that took the lives of 17-year-old Keden Bond and 20-year-old Sabir Omer over the summer.
-
COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health ministry to provide final update of the weekHealth officials in British Columbia will provide their final COVID-19 update of the week on Friday.
-
Timmins health unit warns of COVID-19 exposure on recent Air Canada flightThe Porcupine Health Unit is advising the public of a high-risk public exposure to COVID-19 related to a recent flight.
-
47 employees at Ottawa's CHEO suspended without pay for violating vaccine mandateAs of Friday, 99.3 per cent of full-time personnel and 97.6 per cent of part-time and casual personnel are immunized at CHEO.
-
Muskrat Falls hydroelectricity project in Labrador falls further behind scheduleNewfoundland and Labrador's Muskrat Falls hydroelectricity project is once again behind schedule.
-
Retired Port McNicoll woman celebrates second big lottery winA lucky Port McNicoll retiree is celebrating her second big lottery win.
-
City committee delays expenditure request decision for Winnipeg Police ServiceWinnipeg’s finance committee is delaying a decision on a $7.3 million over expenditure request from the Winnipeg Police Service.
-
1 new COVID-19 case linked to outbreak at Tofino General HospitalIsland Health says another case of COVID-19 related to an outbreak at Tofino General Hospital has been identified Friday.