Sarnia police are on the lookout for a suspect after they struck a police SUV and fled the area.

Around 11 p.m. Wednesday police attempted to make a routine traffic stop for a Highway Traffic Act violation.

However the driver sped off in the area of Emma Street and Talfourd Street.

Due to a concern for public safety the officer did not pursue.

Several minutes later a police SUV not a part of the original interaction was struck by the suspect vehicle in the area of London Road and Christina Street.

The officer in the SUV was not injured but the SUV sustained heavy damage.

The suspect vehicle is described as a 2016 Mercedes C4A, white, four door vehicle with Ontario plate number CRKL459.

The Mercedes likely has front-end damage from the crash.

If you have any information that may assist in this investigation you are please asked to contact Constable Shawn Urban at 519-344-8861, extension 6163, or Sarnia Lambton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.