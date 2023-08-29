iHeartRadio

Sarnia shooting victim in stable condition, suspect still at large


Sarnia police have confirmed the victim in Monday’s shooting near the city’s police station is improving in a London hospital.

Inspector Leo Murphy said the man who was shot three times in the driveway of his Napier Street home is now in stable condition at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC).

Police continue to look for a masked suspect that the victim and his girlfriend reported seeing prior to shots being fired just after midnight.

Police continue to investigate.

