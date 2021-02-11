Sarnia police say a high school teacher is charged after an alleged incident involving a student in an online class.

Officers from the Criminal Investigations Branch launched an investigation regarding an incident that took place on Feb. 4 during an online class at Great Lakes Secondary School.

As a result, police have charged a 60-year-old man with indecent exposure to a person under 16 years of age.

The Lambton Kent District School Board is currently conducting an internal investigation regarding this incident.

The first court appearance is scheduled for April 6 at the Sarnia Lambton Court House.