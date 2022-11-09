Sarnia woman assaulted during break and enter

Sarnia police are looking for a suspect after a man allegedly broke into a woman’s home and attempted to sexually assault her early Wednesday morning.

According to a press release from the Sarnia Police Service, at approximately 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday, a suspect entered a residence located on Roger Street in Sarnia during a break and enter.

Police say the suspect attempted to sexually assault the woman, but she was able to defend herself and the suspect fled the scene.

Police were called and immediately attended the area.

No injuries were sustained by the victim.

Police say the suspect is described as the following:

White male in his 30s

Wearing a black jacket and black jogging pants

Tattoos on hands

Goatee and shorter hair

Members of the Sarnia Police Service Criminal Investigations Branch and the Forensics Identification Unit have examined the scene and canvassed the area for witness and video footage.

Police ask anyone with information or video that could assist in the investigation to contact Sarnia police at at 519-344-8861, extension 5300, or Sarnia Lambton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

“We would like to remind the public to ensure that your residence is secured properly by locking all windows and doors and that alarm and security systems are activated when possible,” police say.