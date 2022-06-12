Sashbear Walk promotes community and understanding for positive mental health

Dozens of Edmontonians enjoyed the warm weather by completing a five-kilometre walk to raise awareness about the importance of mental health.

The Sashbear Walk started at Victoria Park and followed River Valley Road to the end of the Menzies Bridge.

Created 10 years ago, the Sashbear Foundation seeks to build positive mental health skills and provide tools for suicide prevention, specifically for people experiencing emotional dysregulation and those with borderline personality disorder (BPD).

Sunday's event marked the first time the organization hosted a walk in Edmonton.

Lynn Couriey, president of Sashbear, told CTV News she was inspired to found the organization after experiencing a lack of support when a family member died after suffering from BPD.

She hopes to spread the word about the organization to ensure anyone diagnosed with BPD has the skills they need for success, or that a loved one can be better prepared to help.

"We are doing a walk to raise awareness and show support to our loved ones and to support one another as well because we know it is not easy," Courier said. "There is so much stigma."

"Together, with more compassion, we can support each other," she added. "With skills and hope, anything is possible."

Scott Milligan, a volunteer for the event, said a family member was diagnosed with BPD and having an organization like Sashbear helped provide a sense of community.

"What we realized is there isn't a magic bullet," he said. "There's no medication that solves this problem. Emotional dysregulation requires empathy, compassion, support and skills and that's what brought us to the program."

"It really does take learning skills, being part of community that reduces stigma, reduces judgements, creates more empathy and understanding of the people who are suffering so that family members can be strong to help the person that is suffering."

For more information, visit The Sashbear Foundation's website.