Sask. $135K lotto ticket flew out of truck window

A Saskatchewan couple nearly lost their winning lotto ticket to the wind.

Orville Miner said he was driving one day with the window down and moved the sun visor where he keeps his lottery tickets, only to watch them blow out the window.

“I had to get out of the truck and look around the ditch to find them all,” he said in a Sask. Lotteries news release.

He and his partner Wendy Olson had matched six of seven winning numbers and the bonus number in the Lotto Max draw on October 7. The ticket was worth $135,984.

After nearly losing the tickets, Miner took them to a store to have them checked. As he scanned them on the self-checker, he noticed the big win. He handed it to the cashier to have it double-checked.

“I was kind of dumbfounded at first, I didn’t know what to say,” Miner said.

When he got home, he showed Olson the ticket and told her they won.

“He’s really into April Fool’s jokes so I didn’t believe him at first,” said Olson. “I only believed it when I saw the matching ticket number on the claim slip.”

The couple said they will use the money to pay off some debts and enjoy life.

They bought the ticket from the Fas Gas Walleye Service in Nipawin.