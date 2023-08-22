Sask. 6-year-old fatally struck by vehicle

Police say a six-year-old girl died after she was struck by a vehicle in northern Saskatchewan over the weekend.

RCMP responded to the collision in Dillon around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a police news release.

“Initial investigation determined a vehicle struck a child, who was later pronounced deceased at the local clinic,” the RCMP release said.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene, RCMP said. No charges have been laid.

According to police, the girl was from Dillon and her family has been notified.

The community is located about 540 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.