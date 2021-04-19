Sask. 'actively reviewing' lowering AstraZeneca eligibility to those age 40 and older

The Saskatchewan government says it is “actively reviewing” lowering the age eligibility for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to make the shot available for those age 40 and older.

Alberta, Ontario and Manitoba and have updated the eligibility to allow people age 40 and older to receive AstraZeneca.

Premier Scott Moe made the announcement in a tweet posted Monday morning.

To ensure more SK residents have access to a COVID vaccine as quickly as possible, Saskatchewan is actively reviewing lowering the eligibility age for the AstraZeneca vaccine to residents aged 40+ following Health Canada guidance and similar decisions by Alberta and Ontario [2/2]

Health Canada has licenced AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine for use in those over the age of 18.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization currently advises the shot only be offered to those over the age of 55.