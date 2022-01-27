Sask. adds 1,273 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Saskatchewan reported another 1,273 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with two more deaths.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (seven), Far North Central (one), Far North East (30), North West (57), North Central (50), Saskatoon (433), Central West (40), Central East (80), Regina (195), South West (38), South Central (84), South East (85) zones.

Active cases continue to decline and currently sit at 12,386, down 62 from Wednesday.

The two additional deaths bring Saskatchewan’s toll to 985.

The Saskatoon zone continues to have the most active cases with 3,708, followed by the Regina zone with 2,773 and the Central East with 869.

Currently, 328 people are in hospital related to COVID-19, including 35 in ICUs.

Of that total, 120 inpatient hospitalizations are a COVID-19 related illness, 140 are incidental infections and 33 have yet to be determined.

Of the 35 ICU admissions, 26 are for COVID-19-related illness and six are for incidental infections.

There is also currently three people in the PICU/NICU, two are for a COVID-19 related illness and one is for an incidental COVID-19 infection.

On the vaccine front the province reported 2,006 new doses. There are now 890,978 considered fully vaccinated in Saskatchewan.