Sask. adds 17 Omicron infections, 67 new COVID-19 cases

Saskatchewan confirmed 17 more Omicron variant cases on Tuesday, bringing the province’s total to 82.

Ten of those cases are confirmed and 72 are probable cases detected through screening.

The government also reported 67 more COVID-19 cases and one death.

A total of 943 Saskatchewan residents with COVID-19 have died.

The new cases are located in the North West (two), North East (two), Saskatoon (29), Central West (four), Central East (five), Regina (13), South West (one), and South East (four) zones.

Of the new cases, 30 were unvaccinated, two were partially vaccinated and 35 were vaccinated.

Saskatchewan currently has 556 cases considered active, following 75 recoveries.

There are 98 people in hospital related to COVID-19, including 31 patients in intensive care. Of those patients, 58, or 59.2 per cent, were not fully vaccinated.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 62, or 5.1 per 100,000 population.

Health care workers have administered 1,787,369 doses of COVID-19 vaccines – up 770 from Monday.