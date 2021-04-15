Sask. adds 293 COVID-19 cases, 282 variant cases, 2 new deaths

Saskatchewan reported 293 new COVID-19 cases, 282 new cases of variants of concern and two new COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday.

A person in their 70s in Regina and a person over 80 in the Southeast were the most recent COVID-19 related deaths.

There are 2,599 active cases in Saskatchewan. The seven-day average of daily new cases is 284 or 23.2 new cases per 100,000 people. The province reported 223 new recoveries.

There are 118 people in hospital with COVID-19; 41 in intensive care

New cases are located in the Far Northwest (eight), Northwest (24), North Central (eight), Northeast (five), Saskatoon (74), Central West (15), Central East (22), Regina (87), Southwest (four), South Central (four) and Southeast (24) zones. Eighteen new cases are pending location details.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

The province also identified 282 more variant cases. As of Thursday, 4,183 variants of concern cases (VoC) have been identified in Saskatchewan.

VoC have been identified in the in the Far Northwest (10), Far Northeast (two), Northwest (51), North Central (48), Northeast (four), Saskatoon (372), Central West (44), Central East (135), Regina (2,673), South West (67), South Central (342) and Southeast (398) zones. There are 37 cases pending location details.

As of Thursday, 1,435 VoC have been confirmed as B.1.1.7, which was initially identified in the U.K. Nine have been confirmed to be B.1.3.5.1, which was the variant first identified in South Africa.

INCREASED RISK OF VARIANT TRANSMISSION IN SOUTHWEST SASK.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has updated a public service announcement issued Wednesday regarding increase transmission of COVID-19 variants of concern in Southwest Saskatchewan.

The SHA added Outlook, Sask. to the list of communities being “strongly urged to strictly adhere to all current public health order and measures.”

Rosetown, Kindersley, Maple Creek, Swift Current, Davidson, Moose Jaw and all surrounding areas were included in the initial warning.

So far, 21 cases have been linked to several large outdoor gatherings in the area, which failed to comply with public health measures.

VACCINE ELIGIBILITY

Eligibility for the province's vaccination appointment booking system will expand to include people 48-years and older on Friday.

Eligible residents can book appointments online or by telephone, at 1-833-727-5829.

Starting Friday, vaccinations at all drive-thru and walk-in clinics will be available to residents 48 to 54-years-old.

The new age range applies to all drive-thru sites except the clinic in Regina, which will be available to residents 46-54 starting Friday.

All drive-thru and walk in COVID-19 clinics are currently available to residents aged 51-54.

VACCINES

Saskatchewan delivered an additional 7,956 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

These doses were given in the Far Northwest (220), Far North Central (two), Far Northeast (134), Northwest (619), North Central (224), Northeast (39), Saskatoon (1,888), Central West (146), Central East (715), Regina (2,777), Southwest (116), South Central (389) and South east (420). There were 267 doses administered that are pending location details.