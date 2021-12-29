Sask. adds 293 COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths
Saskatchewan added 293 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and four more deaths.
A total of 951 residents with COVID-19 have died since the beginning of the pandemic.
As of Tuesday, there are 83 people in hospital related to COVID-19, including 15 in intensive care.
If those patients, 47, or 56.6 per cent, were not fully vaccinated.
The province has identified 132 more Omicron cases, rising from 824 to 956. Of those cases, 66 are confirmed and 890 are probable Omicron cases.
The new cases are located in the Far North West (one), Far North East (three), North West (four), North Central (three), North East (four), Saskatoon (60), Central West (five), Central East (13), Regina (138), South West (two), South Central (19), South East (12) zones. Another 29 cases are pending location.
Four residents who tested positive out-of-province were added to the case count.
The province said 50.9 per cent of new cases are in the 20 to 39 age group.
Of the new cases, 134 were unvaccinated, two were partially vaccinated and 157 were fully vaccinated.
The seven-day average of daily new cases is 200, or 16.6 per 100,000 population.
